NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOEJ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €41.70 ($49.06).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €39.28 ($46.21) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.24. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €14.70 ($17.29) and a 12 month high of €45.20 ($53.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.08.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

