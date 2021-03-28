Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology’s (PFV) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PFV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €139.75 ($164.41).

Shares of PFV opened at €158.00 ($185.88) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €166.00 and a 200 day moving average of €166.96. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a twelve month low of €122.20 ($143.76) and a twelve month high of €192.80 ($226.82).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

