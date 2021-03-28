9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NMTR stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.