Seer (SEER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 29th. Analysts expect Seer to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SEER opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.69. Seer has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $86.55.

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $16,200,761.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 313,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $20,102,621.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,186,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 920,655 shares of company stock worth $59,060,018 in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on SEER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

