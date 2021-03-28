Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.75.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

