Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Schrödinger, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schrödinger in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $71.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average is $73.76. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,092,000 after buying an additional 254,327 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Schrödinger by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,228,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,418,000 after acquiring an additional 214,414 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 658,523 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Schrödinger by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,202,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,242,000 after purchasing an additional 172,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,689,000 after purchasing an additional 282,523 shares in the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $38,121.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $238,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $238,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,000,634 shares of company stock worth $96,564,867.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

