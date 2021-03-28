Insider Buying: IXICO plc (LON:IXI) Insider Buys 14,250 Shares of Stock

IXICO plc (LON:IXI) insider Mark Warne bought 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,977.50 ($11,729.16).

IXI opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.50. IXICO plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.08 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The company has a market capitalization of £30.74 million and a P/E ratio of 32.50.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IXICO in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

