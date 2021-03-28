Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $411.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.57. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 54,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,776,605.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.