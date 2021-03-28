Heather Ann McSharry Acquires 55,000 Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Stock

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) insider Heather Ann McSharry acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 196.35 ($2.57) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 186.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 149.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.23. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 1-year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 234.88 ($3.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

