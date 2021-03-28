Insider Selling: Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Sells 850 Shares of Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,576 ($46.72), for a total value of £30,396 ($39,712.57).

LON CWK opened at GBX 3,600 ($47.03) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,461.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,495.62. Cranswick plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.70.

CWK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cranswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,782 ($49.41).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

