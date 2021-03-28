United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Barclays

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Internet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €39.86 ($46.89).

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €34.62 ($40.73) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 16.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75. United Internet has a 1-year low of €23.50 ($27.65) and a 1-year high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

