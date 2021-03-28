LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €600.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €600.00 ($705.88) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MC. UBS Group set a €623.00 ($732.94) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €560.00 ($658.82) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €440.00 ($517.65) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €520.00 ($611.76) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €557.25 ($655.59).

Shares of EPA MC opened at €554.90 ($652.82) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($306.53). The business has a fifty day moving average of €537.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €480.34.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

