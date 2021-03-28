Raymond James Reiterates “C$8.25” Price Target for Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX)

Raymond James set a C$8.25 price objective on Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of CVE:MMX opened at C$5.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$3.26 and a 1-year high of C$5.82.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.