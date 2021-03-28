TD Securities Downgrades Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) to Speculative Buy

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$7.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$10.00. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 24.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XBC. National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

CVE XBC opened at C$9.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.47.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

