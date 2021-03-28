zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €225.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZO1. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €195.29 ($229.75).

Shares of ZO1 opened at €240.00 ($282.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 90.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €206.02 and its 200 day moving average price is €169.68. zooplus has a twelve month low of €98.30 ($115.65) and a twelve month high of €245.50 ($288.82).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

