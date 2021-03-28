United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.31 Billion

Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce $20.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.38 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $18.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $85.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.89 billion to $88.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $88.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.27 billion to $92.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.13.

Shares of UPS traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,135,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,432. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $88.35 and a 52-week high of $178.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

