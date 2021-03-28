Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Market Capitalization Hits $352,214.93

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $352,214.93 and $106.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $5.37 or 0.00009513 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00058782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.40 or 0.00229315 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.61 or 0.00851677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00050910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00075190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00032298 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WCKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.