AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) vs. Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Head to Head Contrast

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Fury Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti $3.53 billion 2.47 -$12.00 million $0.91 23.11 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -7.63

Fury Gold Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AngloGold Ashanti. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngloGold Ashanti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.6% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AngloGold Ashanti and Fury Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti 0 5 5 0 2.50 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus price target of $33.82, indicating a potential upside of 60.83%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 96.72%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti.

Volatility and Risk

AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Fury Gold Mines on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

