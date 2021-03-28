SingularDTV (SNGLS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.44 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $16.22 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $351.97 or 0.00624404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SNGLSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.