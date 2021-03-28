$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.78. Xilinx reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XLNX. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,658. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.76. Xilinx has a one year low of $74.96 and a one year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

