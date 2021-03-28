BOOM Market Cap Hits $1.57 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $7,407.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One BOOM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,142,756 coins and its circulating supply is 782,112,023 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

