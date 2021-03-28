NOIA Network (NOIA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.90 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the dollar. One NOIA Network coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00048879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.08 or 0.00626679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00065232 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00024743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

