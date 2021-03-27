Orbitcoin (ORB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 2% against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $863,607.69 and approximately $2.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,939.14 or 0.99701421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00034565 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00297032 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.25 or 0.00360481 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.97 or 0.00657623 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00090897 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003153 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00034695 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

