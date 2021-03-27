Neutrino Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008729 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.98 or 0.00135425 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

USDN is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

