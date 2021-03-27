Analysts Set VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Target Price at $40.29

Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.29.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 112.1% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 639,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.
About VEREIT
VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.
