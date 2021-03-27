Ormeus Cash (OMC) Hits Market Cap of $1.43 Million

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ormeus Cash has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $3,756.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.32 or 0.00332086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000592 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash (OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

