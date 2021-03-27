Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDNAF traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.13. 584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.77 and its 200-day moving average is $124.58. Canadian Tire has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $144.59.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

