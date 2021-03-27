Pillar (PLR) Price Hits $0.0357 on Top Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pillar has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $9.25 million and approximately $142,295.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00048757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.70 or 0.00626743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00065420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00023812 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

