Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Up 44.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 53.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $127,069.46 and $7.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 44.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.31 or 0.00332461 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000597 BTC.

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

