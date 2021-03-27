Citadel One Day Volume Reaches $6.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Citadel coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Citadel has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Citadel has a total market cap of $208,960.43 and $6.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 97.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000132 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel Profile

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CTLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.