Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $230.38 Million

Analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report $230.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.90 million to $232.60 million. Abiomed reported sales of $206.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $836.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $835.20 million to $838.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $987.89 million, with estimates ranging from $954.59 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ABMD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.25.

Abiomed stock traded up $7.26 on Wednesday, hitting $301.40. 236,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,830. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.94. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $140.14 and a 1 year high of $387.40.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,089,000 after buying an additional 181,751 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $986,159,000 after buying an additional 96,574 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,501 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,564,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

