Chainlink Price Tops $27.39 on Major Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for about $27.39 or 0.00048902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $11.39 billion and approximately $768.49 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.38 or 0.00625610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00065315 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,120.33 or 0.03785933 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,009,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.