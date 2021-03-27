Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $869.41 Million

Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce sales of $869.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $696.00 million and the highest is $937.00 million. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $899.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.39.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 34.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,515,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 50.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 54,310 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $88.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

