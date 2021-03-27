Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Down 88.1% in March

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the February 28th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.0 days.

Schaeffler stock remained flat at $$8.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $8.46.

SCFLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

