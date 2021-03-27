VideoCoin (VID) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.84 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 94.3% higher against the dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $126.30 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 73.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 110.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,108,135 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

