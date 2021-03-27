Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $37.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.74. 1,477,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,946. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. Hexcel’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hexcel by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,449 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hexcel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Hexcel by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.