Megacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Million (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and $65.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.13 or 0.00332205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,443,637 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

