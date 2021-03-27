Helpico (HELP) Market Cap Hits $145.68

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 29.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Helpico has traded down 69.9% against the US dollar. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Helpico has a total market cap of $145.68 and approximately $1.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00058680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.40 or 0.00229169 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.28 or 0.00880418 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00049936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00075818 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00031207 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

