ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Reaches $0.16

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 62% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $3,700.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 70.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00050017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.99 or 0.00259699 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020151 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014915 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

