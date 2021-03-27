SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Peel Hunt cut SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS:SSPPF remained flat at $$4.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.00.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

