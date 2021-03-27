Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the February 28th total of 192,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LYSDY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 75,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,385. Lynas Rare Earths has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

