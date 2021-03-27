Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the February 28th total of 192,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LYSDY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 75,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,385. Lynas Rare Earths has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
About Lynas Rare Earths
