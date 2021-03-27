Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in March

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PRDSY stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.67. 176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. Prada has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Prada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Societe Generale lowered Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Prada from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

