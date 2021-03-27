Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to announce $4.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.61 billion. Intuit reported sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $8.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after buying an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,997,000 after buying an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.58. 2,107,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit has a 1-year low of $215.55 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.30. The company has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.