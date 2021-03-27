Safe Haven (SHA) Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $33.14 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $784.86 or 0.01396974 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

