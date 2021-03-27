NFT Index (NFTI) Price Tops $572.24 on Major Exchanges

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.28 million and $45,451.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $572.24 or 0.01018528 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00058619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.41 or 0.00232111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.42 or 0.00864007 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00049399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00075093 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00031582 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

