Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $60.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,216,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,676,000 after purchasing an additional 132,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,696,000 after purchasing an additional 371,808 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,476,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,936 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTFC traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.98. 323,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.32. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

