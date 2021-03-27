MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Down 93.9% in March

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the February 28th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPXOF remained flat at $$0.12 on Friday. 95,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,952. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. MPX International has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.25.

MPX International Company Profile

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

