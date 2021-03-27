MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Down 93.9% in March

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the February 28th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MPXOF remained flat at $$0.12 on Friday. 95,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,952. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. MPX International has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.25.
MPX International Company Profile
Read More: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for MPX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.