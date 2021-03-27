DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in DISH Network by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DISH Network by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,961,000 after buying an additional 20,743 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in DISH Network by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,006,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,554,000 after buying an additional 209,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $4,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.12. 3,457,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,262. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DISH Network has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $39.24.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

