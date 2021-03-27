Beaxy Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,455.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, Beaxy has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $3.80 million and $5,455.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00021041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00048191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.77 or 0.00621513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00023096 BTC.

About Beaxy

BXY is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

