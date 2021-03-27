Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to post sales of $173.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.50 million and the highest is $176.72 million. Shutterstock reported sales of $161.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year sales of $718.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $714.70 million to $722.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $775.79 million, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $780.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,224,596.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,726.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $1,958,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,514,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,071,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,209 shares of company stock valued at $11,681,759. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth $22,425,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

SSTK traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,503. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.05. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $96.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.51%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

